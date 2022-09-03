Gameswap Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Gameswap has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $47,504.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030734 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084097 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041113 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

