GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Up 0.3 %

GPS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.