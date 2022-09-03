Garlicoin Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $866,811.46 and approximately $211.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,993,077 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
