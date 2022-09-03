GCN Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,923.20 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. GCN Coin has a market cap of $47,923.20 and approximately $14.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00304754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.