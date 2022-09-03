Gems Trading 5% Lower This Week (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Gems has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $128,325.77 and $18,108.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

