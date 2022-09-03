General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of GD stock opened at $224.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

