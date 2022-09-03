Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE GCO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

