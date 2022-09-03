Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Genesco Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE GCO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
