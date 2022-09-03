Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $158,896.55 and approximately $11,691.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

