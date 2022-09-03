Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $158,896.55 and approximately $11,691.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Genesis Shards Coin Trading
