Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Price Performance

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $593,213.40, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

