Genshiro Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $24,004.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genshiro has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Genshiro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.