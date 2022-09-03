GeoDB Price Tops $0.0056 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. GeoDB has a market cap of $379,493.60 and approximately $2,294.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.
GeoDB Profile
GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeoDB Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
