GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $11,520.12

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 149.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 148.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $11,520.12 and $8.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032340 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083699 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000167 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,710,575 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

