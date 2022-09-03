GeyserCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 53.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,124.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032429 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041003 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,710,559 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

