Ghost Market Capitalization Achieves $3.02 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $663.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,799.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022223 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,403,809 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.