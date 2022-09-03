GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
About GigaMedia
