Global Game Coin (GGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,680.00

Global Game Coin (GGC) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Global Game Coin has a total market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $89,680.00 worth of Global Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Game Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00010248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Global Game Coin has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Global Game Coin

Global Game Coin (CRYPTO:GGC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Global Game Coin’s total supply is 12,726,274 coins. Global Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @GingrSwiss. The official website for Global Game Coin is gg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG World Lottery is a global lottery created with players in mind, to bring users the opportunity of making all their dreams come true and change their lives forever with the biggest guaranteed minimum jackpot worth $100 000 000. The lottery is based on 5+2 matrix, which means the player picks 5 main numbers within 1 to 50 range and 2 additional numbers from a pool of 12 numbers. Picking all numbers correctly makes the player eligible for the jackpot. The lottery has 13 prize tiers. GG World Lottery is operated by White Lotto BV., Registered address Abraham de Veerstraat 7, Willemstad Curacao. The software is supplied by GG International Ltd registered at Trident Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands DUNS: #81-549-9714. “

