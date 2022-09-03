Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $701,770.25 and approximately $120.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

