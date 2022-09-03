Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Globe Derivative Exchange has a market cap of $17.76 million and $177,122.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Globe Derivative Exchange

Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.

