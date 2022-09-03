GNY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74,036.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $74,036.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.