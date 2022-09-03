GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

