GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $3,502.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00304240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.