Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.55

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 2104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 39.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 118,324 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

