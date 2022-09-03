GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $84,839.95 and $8.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00752833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00838973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015477 BTC.
About GoldenPyrex
GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3.
