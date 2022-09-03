Goldex Token (GLDX) Price Tops $0.14

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $180,467.84 and $15,238.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
Goldex Token Coin Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldex Token Coin Trading
