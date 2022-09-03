Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $238.24 million and $2.13 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

