Golff (GOF) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Golff (GOF) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Golff has a market cap of $655,368.82 and approximately $888,580.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golff has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.