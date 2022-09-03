Golff Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $651,272.42 and $663,714.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golff has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

