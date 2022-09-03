Goose Finance (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,842.00

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Goose Finance has a market cap of $65,324.85 and approximately $13,842.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

