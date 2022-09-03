governance ZIL (GZIL) Price Reaches $11.52

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. governance ZIL has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $11,117.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for about $11.52 or 0.00056505 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

