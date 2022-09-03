Governor DAO Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $534,297.43 and approximately $14,321.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00713773 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015466 BTC.
Governor DAO Coin Profile
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Buying and Selling Governor DAO
