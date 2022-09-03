Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 345. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grainger traded as low as GBX 259.30 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 259.40 ($3.13), with a volume of 38328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.20 ($3.24).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Get Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($358.63).

Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,241.90.

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.