Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.05

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$73.05 and last traded at C$73.19, with a volume of 21085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.78.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

