Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.