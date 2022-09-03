Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00307643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001166 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

