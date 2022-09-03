Graviton (GTON) Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00847095 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.