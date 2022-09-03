Gray Fleming Purchases 36,036 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BSGM opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

About BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.