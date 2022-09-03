Gray Fleming Purchases 36,036 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of BSGM opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
