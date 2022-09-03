Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Purchases 29 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Toby Courtauld bought 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($179.41).
Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Toby Courtauld purchased 25 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).
- On Thursday, June 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 26 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.14 ($185.04).
Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of GPE opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.25) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 755.76. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 486.40 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Recommended Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.