Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Purchases 29 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Toby Courtauld bought 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($179.41).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Toby Courtauld purchased 25 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).

On Thursday, June 30th, Toby Courtauld purchased 26 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.14 ($185.04).

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.25) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 755.76. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 486.40 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

GPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 717.50 ($8.67).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

