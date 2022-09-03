Green Climate World (WGC) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Green Climate World (WGC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $167,946.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World (CRYPTO:WGC) is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. "

