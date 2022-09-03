GreenBox POS to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GreenBox POS in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for GreenBox POS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for GreenBox POS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 4.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 71.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

