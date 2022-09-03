Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Greif were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.