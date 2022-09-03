Grimm Trading 355.5% Higher This Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 355.5% against the dollar. Grimm has a market capitalization of $72,452.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00055360 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
