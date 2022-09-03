Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on September 30th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.86. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £53.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08.
