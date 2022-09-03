Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on September 30th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.86. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £53.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

