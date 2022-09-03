Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Gruma Stock Performance
Gruma stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.
About Gruma
