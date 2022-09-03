Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Gruma Stock Performance

Gruma stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

