GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,748 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 477.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,864.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,778 shares of company stock worth $81,349. Company insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rimini Street Trading Down 3.1 %

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.67 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

