GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 86.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.