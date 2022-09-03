GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 19,876 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $187,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

