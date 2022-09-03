GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 9,937 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 158.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.71 and a beta of 1.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

