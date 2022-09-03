GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $181,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.51. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

A number of analysts have commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

