GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $205,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.