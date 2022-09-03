GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 37,803 Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of American Resources worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Resources by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

